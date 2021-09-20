$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $533.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $599.57 million, with estimates ranging from $598.04 million to $601.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

EPAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

