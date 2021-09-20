14,941 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. DaVita comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $119.97. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,458. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

