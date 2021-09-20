$17.69 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce sales of $17.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.54 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $134.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $33.82. 204,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

