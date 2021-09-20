$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average is $234.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

