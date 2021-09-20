$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 887,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

