$236.23 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $236.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $936.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.70 million to $948.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $991.91 million, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in BankUnited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.