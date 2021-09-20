$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post sales of $24.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 2,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $564.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

