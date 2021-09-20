$243.61 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $245.06 million. WNS reported sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,573. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

