2,441 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTA opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

