256,800 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 256,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.