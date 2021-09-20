$266.56 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $266.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,390,000 after acquiring an additional 297,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,052,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.