2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). 2U reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

TWOU stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,955. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Amundi purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after buying an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

