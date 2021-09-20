$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce sales of $34.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $460.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

