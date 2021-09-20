359 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $610.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $623.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

