3,689 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 90.0% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $7,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $182.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

