448 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

