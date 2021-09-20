468 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.