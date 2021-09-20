$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $60.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $243.80 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

