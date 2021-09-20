$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $62.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.90 million, a P/E ratio of 112.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 3.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 24.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

