6,347 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.83 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

