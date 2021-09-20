66,403 Shares in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of Luby’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUB opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. Luby’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

