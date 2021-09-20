6,701 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of SBTX opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

