$684.34 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $689.50 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

COLD stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

