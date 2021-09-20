7,570 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $231,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $36.00 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

