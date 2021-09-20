8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $709,697.36 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $709,697.36 and approximately $248,798.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00176324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00111983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.11 or 0.06969746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,704.77 or 0.99967277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.04 or 0.00784651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

