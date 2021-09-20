$9.89 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $9.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $40.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.98 million, with estimates ranging from $29.08 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,228. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

