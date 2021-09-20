907 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,093,994. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average is $223.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

