$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $93.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.40 million and the lowest is $92.35 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 624,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.