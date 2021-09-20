$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $93.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.40 million and the lowest is $92.35 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 624,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.