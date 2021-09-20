AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,520. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

