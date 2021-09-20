abrdn plc Acquires 6,105 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $109.62 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.