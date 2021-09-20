abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 901.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,173 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

