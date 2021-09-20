abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

abrdn plc increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,027 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

