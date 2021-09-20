abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

