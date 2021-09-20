abrdn plc Sells 17,994 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

