abrdn plc Sells 5,576 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

