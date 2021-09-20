AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of ACIU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.70. 11,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $486.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

