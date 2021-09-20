Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in August

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $4.73 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

