Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,974 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $191,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $10.25 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

