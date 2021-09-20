Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,331 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $506,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $59.23 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

