Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

