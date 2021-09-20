Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,013 shares of company stock valued at $39,218,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 410.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.