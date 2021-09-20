Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,514 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

PBF Energy stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.