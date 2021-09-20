AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

