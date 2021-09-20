Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block Sells 36,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $688,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $14.71 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

