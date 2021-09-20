AGF Investments Inc. Buys 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,357 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,935,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $599.34 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.