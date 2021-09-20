AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of AdvanSix worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

