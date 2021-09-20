AGF Investments Inc. Has $919,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

