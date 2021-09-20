AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $114.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

