AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.74 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.