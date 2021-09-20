AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $589.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

